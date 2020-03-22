Hidalgo County confirms second positive COVID-19 case

Hidalgo County Health officials announced Sunday that the second positive case of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County was confirmed.

According to the release sent by Hidalgo County, the case “involves a woman whose age was not immediately available and it appears to be travel-related.”

She has been placed in home isolation by Hidalgo County health officials, the release said.

The location of her home in Hidalgo County was not immediately available.