Hidalgo County confirms second positive COVID-19 case
Hidalgo County Health officials announced Sunday that the second positive case of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County was confirmed.
According to the release sent by Hidalgo County, the case “involves a woman whose age was not immediately available and it appears to be travel-related.”
She has been placed in home isolation by Hidalgo County health officials, the release said.
The location of her home in Hidalgo County was not immediately available.
