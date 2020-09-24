Hidalgo County contracted forensic pathologist of 13 years resigns

EDINBURG- The Hidalgo County contracted forensic pathologist of 13 years has resigned.

Dr. Norma Jean Farley submitted her resignation letter to Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez on August 14.

According to a resignation letter obtained by CHANNEL FIVE NEWS under a Public Information Request, Farley's last day will be on October 15.

Farley worked with local, state, and federal agencies in the county forensic center. She presented during county criminal trials based on body autopsies. Farley has also played a key role in handling bodies amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Hidalgo County Judge office denied to comment on their next steps.

In a statement, Hidalgo County spokesman Carlos Sanchez said, "I can confirm that Dr. Norma Farley submitted her resignation as the county's forensic pathologist effective October 15 to pursue another opportunity which she did not specify."

CHANNEL FIVE NEWS reached out to Farley's office but did not hear back yet.