Hidalgo County Courthouse to reopen on Monday

The Hidalgo County Courthouse will resume regular hours of operations after being closed for three days.

The courthouse was closed to the public since Wednesday due to a faulty cooling tower that required replacement.

On Friday, Hidalgo County officials announced the cooling tower is now working, and all operations in the courthouse will recommence starting Monday, June 12.

Regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.