Hidalgo County crews continue pumping out water from flooded areas

Mercedes resident Altagracia Guizar has been watching the water in her neighborhood go down, slowly.

Guizar said the floodwater from last week’s storm reached just under her doorstep, but drivers pushed it into her home the rest of the way. .

“Everything was underwater, there wasn't anywhere to go,” Guizar said. “When cars would pass by, water would come inside."

While neighborhoods like Guizar’s are still dealing with standing water, Hidalgo County Drainage District #1 is working to pump it out.

Drainage district general manager Raul Sesin said crews have been managing floodgates, and the drainage system has moved about half of the water they received on Thursday.

Sesin said he believes all the projects they've been working on paid off in this flood.

“Our own bond projects that we've had where we've widened ditches and put in pump structures, we saw very positive results,” Sesin said. “Water surface elevations and areas that were previously impacted were not this time around."

Although the improvements are helping, there's more to do, Sesin said.

In Guizar's area, the drainage district is planning to lower ditches to catch more water. But that will require lowering street crossings.

Along with the drainage district, emergency management officials worked through the weekend.

Hidalgo County Emergency Management Chief Ricardo Saldana said he believes the community was at worse risk in this storm than previous floods.

“It came in at a time when everybody in the community was going home, and it significantly impacted us,” Saldana said.

Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.

