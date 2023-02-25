Hidalgo County deputy resigns following DWI arrest, sheriff says

A deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office resigned following his Friday arrest for driving while intoxicated, according to a statement from county sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Jail records show Victor Fortanelli was booked in the Hidalgo County jail Friday after he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon by the Edinburg Police Department.

He was released that same day on a $3,500 bond, records indicate.

According to Guerra, Fortanelli submitted his resignation Friday, which went into effect immediately.

“My commitment to preserving the public’s confidence and trust in the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office continues to be the highest priority,” Guerra said in the statement.

Read the full statement below:

“On Friday, February 24, 2023, I was informed of an incident involving an off duty deputy, Victor Fortanelli. Fortanelli was arrested and charged for Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying Weapon by the Edinburg Police Department. Fortanelli submitted his resignation, which will be effective immediately.

My commitment to preserving the public’s confidence and trust in the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office continues to be the highest priority. We will continue to investigate any and all allegations of employee misconduct, and I will take the necessary and appropriate actions to maintain accountability and transparency to you, the citizens we serve.

Please contact the Edinburg Police Department for any questions regarding this investigation.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra.”