Hidalgo County drainage district employee killed in workplace accident identified
The Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 identified the employee killed in a Tuesday workplace accident near Donna.
Armando Hernandez, a maintenance crew member, was killed while working along a levee when a backhoe being used fell down the embankment, killing him and injuring one other employee.
Our HCDD1 has begun a funeral expenses fundraiser to provide support and relief for the Hernandez family during this difficult time. All amounts donated are wholeheartedly appreciated.— Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 (@hcdd_1) May 25, 2023
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.
PREVIOUS STORY: Investigation underway after Hidalgo County drainage district employee killed in workplace accident
