Hidalgo County elections administrator discusses new changes to Texas mail-in ballots
Registered voters who qualify for a mail-in ballot have until Friday, Feb. 18, to request a ballot.
Those who qualify for a mail-in ballot include:
- • Those who live outside the county they’re registered to vote in
- • Are over the age of 65
- • Have a disability
- • Are in jail
Those filling in an application for a mail-in ballot are now required to fill in their Texas identification number or driver's license, along with the last four digits of their social security number.
