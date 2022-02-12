Hidalgo County elections administrator discusses new changes to Texas mail-in ballots

Registered voters who qualify for a mail-in ballot have until Friday, Feb. 18, to request a ballot.

Those who qualify for a mail-in ballot include:

• Those who live outside the county they’re registered to vote in

• Are over the age of 65

• Have a disability

• Are in jail

Those filling in an application for a mail-in ballot are now required to fill in their Texas identification number or driver's license, along with the last four digits of their social security number.

