Hidalgo County EMS once again offers air ambulance service

Hidalgo County EMS is once again offering air ambulance service.

The privately owned ambulance company, which serves Pharr, Edinburg and parts of rural Hidalgo County, stopped offering air ambulance service nearly three months ago — amid a dispute with a vendor that was complicated by the company's ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

"We decided to go with a different vendor and it's been beneficial to our patients and our county as well," said Hidalgo County EMS Director of Business Development Marco Suarez.

Watch the video for the full story.