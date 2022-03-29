Hidalgo County encouraging residents to apply for rent relief program

If you live in Hidalgo County and you need help paying rent and utility bills, there’s roughly $19 million left in federal funding set aside to help you get relief from financial setbacks caused by the pandemic.

For the next several weeks, a team from the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency will travel throughout the county to help people apply for the rental relief program.

The program is aimed to help residents affected by the pandemic who may be behind on rent or utility payments.

This week, county officials are inviting qualified residents to the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 office on 724 north Breyfogle Road in Mission from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday to get hands-on assistance with the application process.

HCCSA spokesperson Clara Chapa says there's a lot of funding left over since the start of the program last summer.

“Quite a bit of applicants that register through our website, because it’s an online application, a majority of those applicants don’t complete the application,” Chapa said. “For whatever reason it is, they are not completing the online application, so that’s what's been sidetracking us from spending some of the money.”

If you plan to stop by the pop-up event this week, you are encouraged to bring identification, proof of income, a lease agreement and documentation of past due bills or rent.

