Hidalgo County fire marshal: Donna home fire displaces family, kills five dogs

A two-story home was a total loss after fire broke out on Saturday, September 2, displacing a family.

The home was located on the 6100 block of Santa Lucia in Donna.

According to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza, the fire started in a building behind the home. Due to strong winds, the fire managed to spread to the residence.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the homeowner said he had been having electrical issues in the room the fire started, according to Garza.

Garza said the homeowners were able to evacuate safely thanks to a neighbor who warned them about the fire.

A firefighter from the Donna Fire Department was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation but was released later that evening, according to Garza.

Unfortunately, five dogs died as a result of the fire and the family has relocated with relatives, according to Garza.