Hidalgo County holding first joint primary elections

The Hidalgo County elections administrator says this is the first year the county will be holding a joint election.

According to Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas, equipment and resources will be used for both political parties during this primary as part of the joint elections.

Voters will also be able to find both parties on their ballot at any location they choose to vote in.

“If you live, for example, in the city of McAllen and find yourself in Weslaco on Election Day, you can visit a polling location in Weslaco and cast your vote there," Salinas said.

FOR MORE ELECTION RESOURCES, SUCH AS POLLING LOCATION, CLICK HERE

More than 37,000 people cast a ballot during the early voting period. According to Salinas, 50,000 voters participated in early voting in the 2020 March primaries.

The county has more than 430,000 registered voters.

Those with disabilities have the option to do curbside voting.

Voters must make sure they have an ID when they show up at a polling location.

All polling locations across the Rio Grande Valley close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Those still in line when polls close will still be allowed to cast their ballot.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. to count.