Hidalgo County holding third pop-up event for families in need of food, financial assistance

Hidalgo County will be holding a pandemic assistance event in Edinburg on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It's the third community pop-up events to help residents in need.

The RGV Food Bank will be handing out groceries and county officials will provide assistance to help pay for mortgages, rent and utilities.

RELATED: Hidalgo County hosts pop-up event to help families in need of food, financial assistance

"So not only can they get their past bills paid, they can also look to ask about a couple of months into the future," said Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Director Jaime Longoria.

You do not need to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to qualify for the assistance. All you need is a picture ID.

If you were evicted, the county may be able to help with some housing expenses.

The event will be at 107 North Sunflower Road in Edinburg.

For more information, call 1-833-209-5023.