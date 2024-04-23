Hidalgo County homestead exemption deadline approaching, could lower property taxes

Homeowners in Hidalgo County will have tax appraisals arriving soon in their mailbox.

Values have increased in recent years, and homeowners should make sure they're up-to-date on their homestead exemption; it could save you hundreds of dollars every year.

"I've seen people live in a house for 10 years, and they didn't know about the homestead exemption," Hidalgo County Assistant Chief Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez said. "Our job is to inform them. When they come in, when did you buy it? Well, I bought it last year. Ok, well, then we're going to qualify you for the first January that you started living there."

There are also tax cuts for property owners older than 65 years old, and another one for disabled veterans.

The deadline to apply is April 30.

