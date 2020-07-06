Hidalgo County implements new requirements at coronavirus testing locations

Hidalgo County announced new requirements at its coronavirus testing facilities last week. Those rules went into effect on Monday.

Officials say COVID-19 testing has skyrocketed and in order to make residents get their results in an timely manner, the county made changes.

In order to get tested, residents must first pre-register, here online. When they arrive to a test site, they need to present photo identification, physical address, phone number and an email address.

Residents ages 65 and over will have priority between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., then the general public from 11 a.m. onward until testing supplies last for the day.

Dr. Rudy Alvarez, medical director of laboratories at South Texas Health System, suggests if residents are not able to get tested after supplies run out to isolate and be responsible.

To find a COVID-19 testing location, click here.

