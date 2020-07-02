Hidalgo County sets new requirements at COVID-19 testing sites
Hidalgo County will have new requirements for those seeking to be tested for the coronavirus. It’s in an effort to have residents receive results in a timely manner.
According to a news release, people going to test facilities will need to now present photo identification, physical address, phone number and an email address. All are encouraged to register online here.
Starting on Monday at all testing sites, people 65 and older will be tested from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For the general public, tests will start at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day or until supplies last.
Residents will be screened if they are showing at least one symptom of the coronavirus.
Mobile testing will be conducted on the following dates and locations:
July 3
Isaac D. Rodriguez Park
1200 E. 6th Street in Weslaco
July 5
La Joya Fire Department
625 Expressway 83 in La Joya
July 10 – 11
Robert Vela High School
801 Canton Road in Edinburg
Indoor testing will be conducted on the following dates and locations:
July 6 – 7
Mercedes Safe Dome/Recreation Center
1202 Vermont Avenue in Mercedes
July 8 – 9
PSJA Memorial High School
800 Alamo Road in Alamo
July 4 (Half day) and July 12
Alton Recreation Center
349 Dawes Avenue in Alton
More News
News Video
-
Local artist discusses action to honor Pfc. Vanessa Guillen in murals
-
Call to officials prompts coronavirus testing at detention center in Cameron County
-
Live Q&A: Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County health authority
-
In response to viral video, Mission Police Department says officers used 'reasonable...
-
Hidalgo County sets new requirements at COVID-19 testing sites