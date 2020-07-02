Hidalgo County sets new requirements at COVID-19 testing sites

Hidalgo County will have new requirements for those seeking to be tested for the coronavirus. It’s in an effort to have residents receive results in a timely manner.

According to a news release, people going to test facilities will need to now present photo identification, physical address, phone number and an email address. All are encouraged to register online here.

Starting on Monday at all testing sites, people 65 and older will be tested from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For the general public, tests will start at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day or until supplies last.

Residents will be screened if they are showing at least one symptom of the coronavirus.

Mobile testing will be conducted on the following dates and locations:

July 3

Isaac D. Rodriguez Park

1200 E. 6th Street in Weslaco

July 5

La Joya Fire Department

625 Expressway 83 in La Joya

July 10 – 11

Robert Vela High School

801 Canton Road in Edinburg

Indoor testing will be conducted on the following dates and locations:

July 6 – 7

Mercedes Safe Dome/Recreation Center

1202 Vermont Avenue in Mercedes

July 8 – 9

PSJA Memorial High School

800 Alamo Road in Alamo

July 4 (Half day) and July 12

Alton Recreation Center

349 Dawes Avenue in Alton