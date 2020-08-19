Hidalgo County judge extends shelter-at-home order for another 25 days

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez extended on Wednesday the county’s shelter-at-home order.

The new order goes into effect on Thursday, August 20 at 12:01 a.m. and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.

“This deadly virus is still a threat and we cannot let our guard down. Staying home, limiting contact and keeping travels to only essential activities has proven to work,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “We are asking the public to continue to practice these safety measures so that we may continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

A news release from the county states that in accordance to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29, a first-time violation to the required use of face covering will be followed by a verbal or written warning, a person’s second violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $250.

Each subsequent violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $250 per violation.