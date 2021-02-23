Hidalgo County judge increases occupancy capacity limits due to drop on coronavirus hospitalizations

KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez issued an order increasing occupancy capacity limits at establishments going into effect Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The order will remain in effect until rescinded by the judge.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) notified Cortez that due to the drop in hospitalizations Hidalgo County no longer met the threshold set out in Executive Order GA-3 and may reopen some establishments at 50% capacity and others at 75% capacity.

“The combination of vaccinations and adherence to facial coverings and social distancing has lowered our hospitalization numbers,” Cortez said in a news release. “Although this is a step in the right direction, I urge our county residents to remain vigilant and continue to uphold the safety measures set forth by medical experts.”

The new orders state the following: