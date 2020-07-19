Hidalgo County judge plans to issue new 'stay-at-home' order Monday
Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez plans to issue a "stay-at-home" order on Monday.
Cortez previewed the plan Sunday during a Facebook live discussion hosted by Hidalgo County.
"I believe that if we shut it down for two weeks for non-essential people to stay at home — we continue to take these precautions in place — we're going to slow down the spread of this thing and, ultimately, take control of it," Cortez said.
Some parts of the stay-at-home order, however, may not be enforceable.
Orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott supersede orders from local leaders, including county judges. Abbott has consistently rejected calls for a new, statewide stay-at-home order.
Cortez said he's hopeful that Hidalgo County residents will voluntarily comply with the order.
