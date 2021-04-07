Hidalgo County launches homebound vaccination initiative
Homebound and elderly Hidalgo County residents struggling to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will now have a chance to receive one thanks to a new county initiative.
Residents interested in signing up to receive homebound vaccines may call the Hidalgo County Informational Hotline at 956-292-7765 starting Wednesday, April 7 according to a news release from the county.
Operators at the call center will help residents complete a homebound vaccination pre-screening survey, followed by eligible residents receiving a follow-up call from Hidalgo County to finalize appointments.
Once a resident is found eligible and an appointment is made, members of the Texas Military Department - in coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management - will go to the person’s home and administer the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release. Eligibility includes anyone over the age of 65 and anyone with disabilities that prevent them from leaving the home and those who do not have transportation.
More News
News Video
-
Drive-thru food pantry for veterans in Harlingen
-
Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 332 positive cases
-
Harlingen man charged with manslaughter in connection with deadly auto-pedestrian crash
-
Former Mercedes ISD employee arrested on suspicion of improper relationship with a...
-
Hidalgo County launches homebound vaccination initiative