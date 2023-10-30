Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies kick off 60-day DWI No Refusal Campaign

Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies unite for a safer holiday season as they kick off 60-day DWI No Refusal Campaign.

The campaign runs from the November 1 until January 1. All agencies will work together to make this holiday season safer on the roads.

Authorities say DWI cases usually increase this time of year.

If anyone is stopped for suspected drunk driving and refuses a breathalyzer test, they'll have their blood drawn instead.

"When you go out at 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning to knock on someone's door and notify next of kin, that your child, your dad, your mom, your brother, your sister has been killed in a DWI related accident, it's very tragic. If you're not ready to drive and be focused behind the wheel, don't drive," Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said.

Last year, there were 3,800 suspected DWI cases in Hidalgo County.