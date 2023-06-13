Hidalgo County officials approve the purchase of two ambulances

The Delta-area in Hidalgo County is closer to creating its own ambulance company.

Emergency District 2 commissioners approved the purchase of two used ambulances late last week. The vehicles are valued at $50,000, but there are other challenges.

"The funding source of this, finding a way to keep it sustainable, that's going to be our issue right now, and it still is right now, but we're looking for grants," Emergency District 2 Chairman Jason Pena said.

Now that the district has the two ambulances, they need to apply for permits from the state to operate them.

They say they have $1.3 million, but they will need money from the state to keep the service going.

Last year, in August, much of Hidalgo County was left without an ambulance service after contracts with Pharr EMS and several cities ended. They mayor argued it became costly to pick up patients who did not have insurance.