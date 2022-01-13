Hidalgo County opening COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Edinburg

To address a need for more COVID-19 testing in the county, Hidalgo County has partnered with FEMA, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the city of Edinburg to open a drive-thru testing site next week.

The site at the Edinburg Municipal Park, located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road in Edinburg, is expected to administer about 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

The site will have a soft opening on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will officially open on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will close on Friday, Feb. 4.

The entrance to the testing site will be at the intersection of South Raul Longoria Road and East Sprague Street in Edinburg. Officials advise residents to arrive at their appointment time to avoid traffic issues.

Registration is required to have a test, according to a county news release.

To get tested, residents must make an appointment by either pre-registering online, scanning the QR code below or calling 1-800-635-8611.

Once residents have registered, they must print out the voucher and bring it with them at their scheduled appointment time.

The PCR nasal swabs are free of charge and results will be available within three to five business days, according to the release.