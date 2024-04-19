Hidalgo County opens new public health facility

Health providers in the Rio Grande Valley now have more resources to test locally for dangerous diseases.

A grand opening was held Thursday in Edinburg for the Hidalgo County Public Health Facility that will house a new, $8 million testing lab, according to a news release.

The facility is housed near the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Department.

“The standards that the lab met fulfilled criteria set by the World Health Organization and the Biosafety in Microbiological and Biomedical Laboratories,” the news release stated.

Doctors and other health professionals will be able to see patients in the facility and collect samples and test them for viruses and illnesses in the area.

The lab has the capability to test for flu and COVID-19, as well as more dangerous diseases such as tuberculosis.

Officials say the testing lab will help provide faster results.

Watch the video above for the full story.