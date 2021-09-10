Hidalgo County Precinct 1 distributing free sandbags Friday and Saturday in Mercedes

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will distribute free sandbags in Mercedes on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11.

The event will take place at the Precinct 1 Operations Facility located at Sunrise Hill Park at 5320 Mile 11 N. in Mercedes.

On Friday, drive-thru pickup hours will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials encourage residents to bring a shovel, adding there's a limit of six sandbags per vehicle.

For more information, call the county hotline at 956-292-7765.