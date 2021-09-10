x

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 distributing free sandbags Friday and Saturday in Mercedes

6 hours 20 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, September 10 2021 Sep 10, 2021 September 10, 2021 11:27 AM September 10, 2021 in News - Local

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will distribute free sandbags in Mercedes on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11. 

The event will take place at the Precinct 1 Operations Facility located at Sunrise Hill Park at 5320 Mile 11 N. in Mercedes. 

On Friday, drive-thru pickup hours will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Officials encourage residents to bring a shovel, adding there's a limit of six sandbags per vehicle. 

For more information, call the county hotline at 956-292-7765. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days