Hidalgo County Precinct 1 distributing free sandbags Friday and Saturday in Mercedes
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will distribute free sandbags in Mercedes on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11.
The event will take place at the Precinct 1 Operations Facility located at Sunrise Hill Park at 5320 Mile 11 N. in Mercedes.
On Friday, drive-thru pickup hours will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
On Saturday, hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officials encourage residents to bring a shovel, adding there's a limit of six sandbags per vehicle.
For more information, call the county hotline at 956-292-7765.
