Hidalgo County Precinct 1 nearing completion of flood repair project in Donna colonia

Flooding in one Donna area colonia has been a problem for years, but a project spearheaded by Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is bringing hope for residents.

A street reconstruction project at the La Piñata colonia is fixing the street that was damaged by the June 2018 flood.

Drainage improvements are coming with the street repairs.

“This project — just by natural design — will help get water off of the streets, off of property, and help protect life and property,” Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said.

Work was completed two weeks ago and roadside ditches were added while existing drainage pipes were enlarged.

The work was funded through a multimillion dollar drainage bond that was approved by voters in 2018. Just over a million dollars was earmarked for this specific project.

The roads are expected to be done in about six to eight weeks.

