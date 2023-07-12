Hidalgo County Precinct 1 nearing completion of flood repair project in Donna colonia
Flooding in one Donna area colonia has been a problem for years, but a project spearheaded by Hidalgo County Precinct 1 is bringing hope for residents.
A street reconstruction project at the La Piñata colonia is fixing the street that was damaged by the June 2018 flood.
Drainage improvements are coming with the street repairs.
“This project — just by natural design — will help get water off of the streets, off of property, and help protect life and property,” Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said.
Work was completed two weeks ago and roadside ditches were added while existing drainage pipes were enlarged.
The work was funded through a multimillion dollar drainage bond that was approved by voters in 2018. Just over a million dollars was earmarked for this specific project.
The roads are expected to be done in about six to eight weeks.
Watch the video above for the full story.
