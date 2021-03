Hidalgo County Precinct 2 to hold vaccination clinic for people 65 years and older

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Judge's Office Public Affairs Division

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 65 years and older on Wednesday, March 24.

The clinic will take place at PSJA Southwest Early College High School located at 300 E. Javelina Dr. in Pharr.

Eligible recipients must first register online. Click here to register.

For more information, call 956-787-1891.