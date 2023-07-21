Hidalgo County Precinct 4 breaks ground on drainage expansion project
Seventy percent of Hidalgo County residents rely on the North Main Drain to keep rainfall out of their neighborhood.
Among those residents is Danny Ortiz, who said he’s dealt with flooding in the past.
“It really pours in this area right here, there's a lot of rain,” the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 resident said.
Ortiz is the pastor at Templo Emmanuel church, and he lives around the corner from the North Main Drain.
Floodwater can prevent people in the area from getting out of their homes in periods of heavy rain, Ortiz said.
“We have to wait until the water settles, sometimes we have to wait one or two days before we go out,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz said he hopes that will end once the drain is expanded.
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres was at the Friday groundbreaking for the nearly $4 million North Main Drain Expansion Project that she says was long overdue.
“This is going to be an expansion of 3.5 miles of the north main drain… So the impact and the amount of drain, the water that can flow into it is really going to make an impact by residents,” Torres said. “Our drain system, that was from the 1970s, and hasn't been kept up with."
Construction should be done by January 2024.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Access Esperanza clinics offering free breast cancers screenings and mammograms for the...
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 breaks ground on drainage expansion project
-
DOJ warns Texas of lawsuit over buoys in Rio Grande
-
Valley native among those participating in actors and writers strikes in Hollywood
-
Harlingen-based EMS provider using new technology to diagnose patients faster
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals
-
UTRGV Football HC Travis Bush speaks at UAC Media Day
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series