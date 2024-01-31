Hidalgo County Precinct 4 crews break ground on drainage improvement project

After every heavy storm, residents living along East Canton Road say flooding occurs due to the low-lying roads in the area.

Some relief is headed that way after Hidalgo County crews broke ground Wednesday to expand what they call the south main drain.

"We got some major improvements as far as the widening that is going to bring extra capacity to allow more water to be retained here,” Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres said.

Once finished, the drain will hold twice the water it can now.

Torres says extra room in the drain means less water on the roads, and in homes.

The nearly $7 million dollar project starts at South Cesar Chavez Road and ends at Val Verde Road.

The four-mile project is funded by 2023’s $195 million drainage bond.

This project is scheduled to finish in around nine months.

