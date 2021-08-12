Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 520 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 520 positive cases of COVID-19.

Seven men and three women in their 40s and over the age of 70 from the cities of Alton, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Weslaco and an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The last time Hidalgo County reported a COVID-19 death count in the double digits was March 5, 2021, when the county reported 13 COVID-related deaths

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,984 deaths related to the virus.

Of the 520 new cases reported Thursday, 141 are confirmed and 379 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 217 people in the 0-19 age group

• 81 people in their 20s

• 76 people in their 30s

• 68 people in their 40s

• 37 people in their 50s

• 41 people in their 60s or above

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 102,745 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 425 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 98 patients in intensive care units.

There are currently 3,913 active cases in the county.