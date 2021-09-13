Hidalgo County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 312 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 312 positive cases of COVID-19.

Five men and eight women from Edinburg, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to Monday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest victim was a male in his 20s from Pharr.

The 312 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 81 12-19 71 20s 58 30s 42 40s 24 50s 20 60s 8 70+ 8 Total: 312

There are currently 294 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 284 are adult patients and 10 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 126 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 121 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 11 new positive infections were reported among staff and 28 new infections were reported among students. This brings the total count to 377 total staff infections and 1,166 total student infections since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18.

The county also reported 421 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,197 people have died as a result of the virus and 110,814 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 2,449 remain active.