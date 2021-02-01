Hidalgo County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 733 new cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 733 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Ten men and three women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. They were all in their 40s or older.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,440 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 733 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 64,284 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.