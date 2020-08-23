Hidalgo County reports 20 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County reported 20 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday.

That number, which reflected deaths from Saturday and Sunday, brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Hidalgo County to 1,091.

“These grim numbers continue to mount suggesting the virus remains dangerously active in our region and that our residents can do more to protect themselves,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “My deepest condolences go out to the friends and families of the 20 who have died. My prayers are with them and with the community that continues to endure the effects of this dreaded disease. With the help of our cities, we should commit to exercising even greater caution to avoid the virus, which starts by staying home unless absolutely necessary.”

Hidalgo County also reported that 501 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hidalgo County to 24,494.

Of them, 20,991 people have been released from isolation after recovering from the virus, according to the news release. Another 2,412 people remain in isolation.