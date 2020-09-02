Hidalgo County reports 23 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths.

“I send my sincere condolences to the 23 families for the loss of their loved one,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “As you consider gathering with family and friends this weekend, please remember that COVID-19 still represents a significant risk to the lives and livelihoods of the citizens of Hidalgo County. Avoiding any family or social gatherings outside the people in your household over Labor Day is the best course of action.”

Since the pandemic started, 1,208 people in Hidalgo County have died due to complications related to COVID-19.

Hidalgo County also reported that 239 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,908.