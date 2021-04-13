Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 172 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths and 172 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims were all males in their 50s and 60s from the cities of Edinburg and Weslaco, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,797 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 172 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 99 are confirmed, 66 are probable and seven cases are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 86,339 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,567 of those cases remain active.

111 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 41 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.