Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 443 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 443 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 70s from McAllen, a man in his 70s from San Juan and a woman in her 60s from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to a Wednesday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,952 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 108 are confirmed and 335 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 138 people in the 0-19 age group

138 people in the 0-19 age group • 88 people in their 20s

88 people in their 20s • 64 people in their 30s

64 people in their 30s • 68 people in their 40s

68 people in their 40s • 35 people in their 50s

35 people in their 50s • 26 people in their 60s

26 people in their 60s • 24 people in the 70+ age group

Since the pandemic began, there have been 99,735 positive infections in the county.

There are currently 246 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 52 being in intensive care units.

There are currently 3,077 active cases in the county, according to Wednesday's report.

THIS WEEK'S COVID-19 REPORTS:

Tuesday: Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 422 positive cases

Monday: Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 397 positive cases