Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 422 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 422 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 20s from McAllen and a woman over the age of 70 from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to a report released Tuesday by the Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the pandemic began, 2,948 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

Of the 422 positive cases reported Tuesday, 89 are confirmed and 333 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 157 people in the 0-19 age group

• 78 people in their 20s

• 65 people in their 30s

• 54 people in their 40s

• 36 people in their 50s

• 14 people in their 60s

• 18 people in their 70s

Since the pandemic began, 99,292 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

There are currently 199 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 50 of them in intensive care units.

There are 2,994 active cases in Hidalgo County.