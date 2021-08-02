Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 397 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 397 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 30s from McAllen and a man in his 60s from San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to a report released Monday by the Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the pandemic began, 2,946 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

Of the 397 positive cases reported Monday, 99 are confirmed and 298 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

• 164 people in the 0-19 age group

Since the pandemic began, 98,870 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

There are currently 190 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 51 of them in intensive care units.

There are 2,983 active cases in Hidalgo County.