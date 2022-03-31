Hidalgo County reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 42 cases of COVID-19.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 7 12-19 4 20s 2 30s 3 40s 3 50s 4 60s 5 70+ 14 Total: 42

The county also reported 43 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 39 adults and four children.

Of the 43 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and six students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 197,429 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,885 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 393 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.