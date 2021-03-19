Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 142 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 142 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two women and three men died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person was a woman in her 40s from Donna.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 infections in the Rio Grande Valley may be higher than reported

Since the pandemic began, 2,732 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 142 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 87 are confirmed, 49 are probable and 6 are suspect. Since the pandemic began, 83, 401 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE: