Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 142 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 142 positive cases of COVID-19.
Two women and three men died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person was a woman in her 40s from Donna.
READ ALSO: COVID-19 infections in the Rio Grande Valley may be higher than reported
Since the pandemic began, 2,732 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.
The county also reported 142 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 87 are confirmed, 49 are probable and 6 are suspect. Since the pandemic began, 83, 401 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
