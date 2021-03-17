Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 659 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 659 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four women and three men died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Services Department.

A man and two women were in their 40s, a woman from Edinburg was in her 50s, a man from Pharr was in his 60s and a man and woman were in their 70s. It's unclear when they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,718 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 659 cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 568 are confirmed, 87 are probable and four are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 82,881 people have tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County.

