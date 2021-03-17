Hidalgo County confirms first case of COVID-19 UK variant

A Hidalgo County resident tested positive for the COVID-19 UK variant last month, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrator Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez confirmed Wednesday morning.

Olivarez says the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the presence of the UK variant from a positive COVID-19 test taken from a Hidalgo County resident last month.

The identity of the resident who tested positive, and when they tested positive, has not been revealed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on their website that the UK strain spreads more easily and quickly than other variants of the disease and may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses.

The variant was first detected in the U.S. last December.

