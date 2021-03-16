Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 974 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 974 positive cases.

Two women in their 70s from Edinburg and Mercedes and a man in his 50s from an undisclosed city in Hidalgo County died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic started, 2,711 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 974 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 924 cases are confirmed, 38 are probable and 12 cases are suspect.

Since the pandemic started, 82,222 people have tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County.