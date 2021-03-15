Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related death, 793 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported four coronavirus-related death and 793 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men and two women from the cities of Donna, McAllen, Mission and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest victim was a Mission woman in her 30s.

Since the pandemic started, 2,708 people have died due to the coronavirus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 793 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 764 are confirmed, 26 are probable and three are suspect.

Since the pandemic started, 81,248 people have tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County. Of those cases, 2,259 remain active.

158 COVID-positive county residents remain in area hospitals with 67 of them being treated in intensive care units.

