Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 378 positive cases

Photo credit: MGN Online

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 378 positive cases of COVID-19.

Five men and four women died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The youngest were two men in their 50s from Mission and San Juan. It's unclear when they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,727 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 378 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 315 are confirmed, 41 are probable and 22 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 83,259 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

