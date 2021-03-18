Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 378 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 378 positive cases of COVID-19.
Five men and four women died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
READ ALSO: Hidalgo County confirms four cases of COVID-19 UK variant
The youngest were two men in their 50s from Mission and San Juan. It's unclear when they died.
Since the pandemic began, 2,727 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.
The county also reported 378 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 315 are confirmed, 41 are probable and 22 are suspect.
Since the pandemic began, 83,259 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
MORE:
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports- Ways to block robocalls
-
Gov. Abbott wants DPS to interview migrant teens at facilities
-
Number of unaccompanied migrant children surges as reports of overcrowded conditions inside...
-
'We must have trust:' Republican lawmakers push for changes in the way...
-
Brownsville nonprofit helps 'internal arrival' migrants