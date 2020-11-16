Hidalgo County reports 6 more coronavirus-related deaths, 167 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Monday that six more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 167 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,004 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 37,580.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 166 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 66 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 33,303 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,273 known active cases in Hidalgo County.