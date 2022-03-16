Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 92 COVID cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported seven people died due to the virus and 92 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the seven people who died due to the virus, five were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest people who died were in their 30s.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 11 12-19 10 20s 11 30s 13 40s 13 50s 11 60s 13 70+ 10 Total: 92

The county also reported 67 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 65 adults and two children.

Of the 66 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 patients are in intensive care units, including 20 adult patients and one pediatric patient.

Since the pandemic began, 194,884 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,861 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 775 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.