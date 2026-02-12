Rio Grande City man says Border Patrol chases continue damaging his property

A Rio Grande City landowner has been paying out of pocket for damages to his property he says are caused by Border Patrol chases.

Jose Luis Campos' ranch on the 100 block of Los Barreras Road has a large metal gate he said has been smashed into multiple times for the last eight years due to those chases.

The most recent incident was on Feb. 7, 2025.

“I don’t know how they were able to bend this, law enforcement knows this area as a high drug trafficking area," Campos said.

Each time a chase happens, Campos said he’s left dealing with the aftermath.

“At the end of the day, it’s property damage and it’s costly," Campos said. “We noticed pretty quick when we would go to the gate, Border Patrol would come and look at us but they wouldn’t speak to us… We would expect them to at least acknowledge us, to notify us [that] this happened but they never did."

Campos said replacing the gate costs $300, and welding services vary in price. He said he worries if pursuits continue in the area his gate could continue serving as collateral damage.

Campos says he's documented each incident and submitted formal paperwork to Border Patrol hoping to receive reimbursement or assistance.

"The more we reach out to them, it's like the farther we are. We don't get many messages, no feedback, nothing," Campos said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Border Patrol for comment Tuesday and followed up again Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, Channel 5 News has not received a response.

Campos says the issue isn't just about money. He says he wants law enforcement to acknowledge what happened.

“We live right here, they can stop by and let us know what happened, notify us of the property damage,” Campos said.

