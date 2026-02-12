Arrest warrant issued after Brownsville daycare worker accused in death of 4-year-old boy skips court hearing, DA says

Sendy Ruiz (left) and Logan Urbina (right.) KRGV file photos

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday after a former Brownsville daycare worker charged in the hot-car death of a 4-year-old boy skipped her latest hearing, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office said.

Sendy Ruiz is facing a charge of injury to a child following the June 27, 2025, death of Logan Urbina. He was a student at the Learning Club Preschool where she worked.

Logan died after he had been left in a van for nearly five hours following a field trip. Ruiz was identified as the daycare employee in charge of the children in the van.

Ruiz pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Cameron County court records indicate Ruiz was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning for an announcement hearing. Her trial date had been previously set for Feb. 23, 2026.

Calls that Channel 5 News made to Ruiz's attorney on Thursday went unanswered.

Another woman, Karen Silva, was convicted in the death and identified as the driver of the van.

Silva previously pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five years in prison, but a judge granted shock probation to Silva during a Dec. 18, 2025, hearing. She was deported later that day.