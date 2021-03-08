Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 156 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 156 positive cases of COVID-19.

Five women and three men died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They were all in their 60s or 70s.

Since the pandemic started, 2,687 people have died due to the coronavirus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 156 cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 81 were confirmed, 67 were probable and eight were suspect.

Since the pandemic started, 78,926 people have tested positive in Hidalgo County.