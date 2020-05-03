Hidalgo County reports a single new case of coronavirus for the second day in a row
Officials in Hidalgo County announced for the second day in a row, only a single new case of coronavirus.
The new patient was identified as a woman from Edinburg in her 20s, according to an Hidalgo County news release. The added case brings the total number of confirmed cases to 341.
“On the first weekend after relaxing countywide restrictions, these are encouraging trends,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “But we must remain vigilant and continue to exercise caution.”
Of the total number of people who testing positive for the virus, 196 have reportedly been released from isolation. Twelve patients are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care.
